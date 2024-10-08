Seth Meyers Hates the Way His Kids Visit Him in the Middle of the Night, Talk About Lava All the Time in HBO Stand-Up Special Trailer

Seth Meyers is getting personal in a new trailer for his first HBO stand-up special “Dad Man Walking,” talking about the chaos of raising his three young kids.

The late night host and “Saturday Night Live” alum starts off by telling the audience he could “never hate his kids” before adding the caveat “with that said.” He proceeds to list everything his kids do that he hates — from the way they roll dice to visiting him in the middle of the night.

“It’s gotten to the point that when I hear the doorknob rattle, I actually think to myself maybe it’s just an intruder who will politely steal my valuables. And then I won’t have to scratch his back for the next hour,” Meyers jokes.

He then takes a knee for his third grievance with his kids — hating how much they talk about lava.

“They talk about lava all the time,” he says. “The only thing I know about lava is if they see it up close, I’ve done a bad job as a father.”

The special, which was taped at The Vic Theatre in Chicago and will premiere on HBO and stream on Max on Oct. 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, is executive produced by Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Tim Sarkes and John Irwin. Neal Brennan serves as director while Chelsea Alonzi serves as producer.

In addition to his kids, the comedian is also set to discuss navigating different communication styles in marriage and the proper way to cross the street in New York City.

Meyers began his TV career with “Saturday Night Live” in 2001, where he served as a cast member for 13 seasons, head writer for nine seasons and a “Weekend Update” anchor for eight seasons.

He would go on to launch NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in 2014, followed by the show’s digital series “Corrections” in 2021, which would received a total of 11 Emmy nominations, seven WGA Award nominations and two Critics Choice awards.

In 2019, Meyers released his debut stand-up special “Lobby Baby” on Netflix, which received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. In total, Meyer has garnered 33 Emmy nominations.

He also released a children’s book in 2022 titled “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared,” and co-hosts two podcasts, “Family Trips With the Meyers Brothers” and “The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast.” Additionally, he performs stand-up to sold out crowds across the country and co-headlines a monthly residency with John Oliver of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight.”

Seth Meyers’ “Dad Man Walking” premieres Oct. 26 on HBO and Max.