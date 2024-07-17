Seth Meyers Is Stoked to Have a Chance at Secretary of State After JD Vance’s Past Trump Comments | Video

Given that Donald Trump’s pick for vice president has been very critical of him in the past, Seth Meyers thinks he might have a shot at a place in Trump’s potential cabinet himself. And the NBC host is decidedly pumped about it.

Meyers kicked off his “A Closer Look” segment on Tuesday’s episode of “Late Night” with the news of Ohio senator J.D. Vance being chosen as Trump’s running mate. Like many, Meyers immediately pointed out that Vance has previously been a never-Trumper, and once referred to the convicted felon as “America’s Hitler.”

“Damn! If he can say all that and still get picked for vice president, I figure I got a chance at Secretary of State, at least” Meyers said excitedly. “I’m in the mix! I’m in the mix.”

Since his selection, Vance has been furiously walking back his past comments, though he told Fox News host Sean Hannity during the RNC this week that he doesn’t “hide” from his past comments (of course, Vance has deleted previous social media posts criticizing Trump).

After getting over his own excitement, Meyers moved onto making fun of Vance himself, not for his words, but for his face.

“Look at this guy, he looks like the politician in a sci-fi movie who’s secretly working with the aliens,” Meyers joked. “He looks like a Funko Pop! doll of himself. He looks like Teen Wolf graduated and came back to coach the team.”

Meyers stopped himself there though, admitting that “I got a bunch of these, but it’s a long campaign, so I’m gonna save some.”

The late night host was particularly amused by Vance claiming that he’ll settle any disagreements with Trump in private, though.

“Said one man: ‘Good luck with that!’” Meyers joked as an image of former vice president Mike Pence flashed on screen.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.