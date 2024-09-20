Seth Meyers Says JD Vance Is ‘Ted Cruz 2.0’: ‘Less Nasal, More Eyeliner’ | Video

There will only ever be one Ted Cruz, technically, but Seth Meyers does think JD Vance might be “Ted Cruz 2.0” after his latest “off-putting” antics — just with one key distinction.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, the NBC host shredded the vice presidential hopeful for admitting that he still plans to call legal immigrants in Springfield, Ohio “illegal aliens.” But what bothered Meyers more was JD Vance’s response to whether or not he has a responsibility to fact-check what his constituents tell him.

“Well, I think the media has a responsibility to fact check the residents of Springfield, not lie about it,” Vance retorted.

“Man, has any public figure ever been more off-putting than JD Vance?” Meyers said as the clip ended. “I didn’t think anyone could ever out-Cruz Ted Cruz, but this son of a bitch did it. He’s Ted Cruz 2.0. Less nasal, more eyeliner.”

The “Late Night” host was also quick to point out that the media has been fact-checking Vance on this, and GOP allies have either complained about it, or Vance has doubled down on the proven-false claims.

“You don’t get to just lie and then tell everyone else it’s their job to fact check your BS,” Meyers scolded. “Can you imagine that standard in any other context? ‘All right class, today we’re gonna be learning about how Finland invented spaghetti during the Revolutionary War.’ ‘Uh, Mr. Vance, I don’t think that’s true.’ ‘Hey, it’s not my job to check it’s true! It’s the student’s job!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.