Seth Meyers Roasts Trump’s New Presidential Portrait | Video

Donald Trump’s new presidential portrait was unveiled last week, so Seth Meyers promptly gave it a thorough roast on Tuesday night.

The NBC host zeroed in on it almost immediately to kick off his “Late Night” monologue, immediately cracking up at the lighting choices for the image. In case you missed it, Trump’s face is basked in white light, while the rest of the portrait is a bit darker.

“Why is his face lit like that? He looks like he just opened the briefcase from ‘Pulp Fiction,’” Meyers joked.

“He looks like he’s about to tell a ghost story to The Midnight Society,” he continued, putting on his Trump impression for the next bit. “‘I call this one The Tale of the Phantom Immigrant.’”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Meyers poked fun at Trump’s multiple executive orders renaming major landmarks and locations in the U.S., including the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s Mount Denali.

“And also, I wouldn’t get too comfortable if I lived here,” Meyers joked, flashing up a graphic of New Mexico.

“You’re just ‘New,’” he added, once again using his Trump voice. “‘You just put a piece of tape over the license plate.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video, above.