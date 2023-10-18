Donald Trump continues to support Rep. Jim Jordan’s bid for House Speaker, saying Jordan would be “great” in the job. So, on Tuesday night, Seth Meyers relayed a message from the other political candidates who Trump supported (most of whom didn’t win).

In a post to Truth Social on October 5, Trump wrote that Jordan “has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, D.C.” and that he “has my Complete & Total Endorsement!”

“‘Good luck with that!’ said David Perdue, Kari Lake, Doug Mastriano, Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz and that kid he forced to mow his lawn,” Meyers mocked. “It’s a long list!”

Indeed, Trump endorsed each one of those candidates in their campaigns for local office, fully thinking that it would secure the “red wave” that many predicted would happen in the 2022 midterms.

But instead, the wave didn’t come, and every single one of those candidates — save for the little boy, obviously — lost their election bids. Perdue lost to David Kemp, Lake lost to Katie Hobbs, Mastriano lost to Josh Shapiro, Walker lost to Raphael Warnock, and Oz lost to John Fetterman.

And, to Meyers’s point, the list of political candidates who earned Trump’s endorsement and then lost is pretty long — 34 people long, in 2022, to be exact. Among them, 32 regularly echoed Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen.

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full monologue in the video above.