Georgia DA Calls Witnesses for 2020 Trump Election Investigation Grand Jury

Atlanta-area District Attorney Fani Willis appears poised to seek indictments in her investigation into the role that former President Donald Trump and others played in attempting to overturn the result of the 2020 election. Earlier Saturday, Georgia’s former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan told CNN’s Frederick Whitfield that he has been called to testify before a grand jury in Fulton County.

Journalist George Chidi also revealed that he has been called to go to court and testify in the investigation on Tuesday. These requests are being considered the strongest indication yet that Willis could move to file charges against more than a dozen people.

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan last week got a subpoena to testify before the grand jury. On Trump’s legal team's argument that Trump’s ask of Raffensperger was only “aspirational,” Duncan says, “It sounds dangerous and pathetic, in my opinion.” pic.twitter.com/9sIlZwFFsM — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 8, 2023

He’d earlier confirmed to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that he was subpoenaed.

Duncan explained Saturday, “I did just receive notification to appear on Tuesday morning at the Fulton County grand jury and I certainly will be there to do my part in recounting the facts.”

He added, “I have no expectations as to the questions, and I’ll certainly answer whatever questions are put in front of me, and certainly don’t want to go any deeper than that to jeopardize or compromise the investigation. But, look, for me, this is a story that is important for Republicans to hear, Americans to hear.”

He continued, “Let’s hear the whole truth and nothing but the truth about Donald Trump’s actions and the surrounding cast of characters around him. We watched a series of events happen here that were tragic and untruthful, and he’s got a chance to present these facts and say, ‘Hey, I didn’t know what was going on.’”

I can confirm that I have been requested to testify before the Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday. I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election.



Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness. https://t.co/3j73O1kLNj — Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) August 12, 2023

Willis began her investigation three years ago and has been considering conspiracy and racketeering charges, CNN reports. Saturday’s news prompted Trump to post on his social media platform Truth Social, lashing out against the Georgia DA.

Trump accused Willis, who is a Black woman, of racism and wrote, “I hear that RACIST Fulton County (Atlanta) District Attorney ‘Phoney’ Fani Willis, who weakly presides over one of the deadliest communities in the U.S., with thousands of murderers, violent criminals & gang members roaming the streets while going untried, free, & are treated with ‘kid gloves,’ is using a potential Indictment of me, and other innocent people, as a campaign and fundraising CON JOB, all based on a PERFECT PHONE CALL, AS PRESIDENT, CHALLENGING ELECTION FRAUD – MY DUTY & RIGHT!”

He returned to the platform four hours later to add that he, of course, believes President Joe Biden has a role in the ongoing investigations into his own behavior. Trump added, “The Lunatic Left, working closely with Crooked Joe Biden and his corrupt DOJ, is not only focusing on Election Interference, but on getting the Trump Campaign to spend vast amounts of money on legal fees, thereby having less to spend on ads showing that Crooked Joe is the WORST PRESIDENT IN U.S. HISTORY!”

One hour later, Trump queried, “How can they charge me in Georgia? The phone call was PERFECT. WITCH HUNT!”

