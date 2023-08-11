Judge Muzzles Trump’s Megaphone in 2020 Election Interference Case

The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s case involving his alleged actions to overturn the 2020 election issued a stern warning Friday to the former president: Stop making intimidating statements about the case.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who rejected Trump’s request on Friday to be able to speak about evidence and witnesses, told the former president that she would take “measures” against any attempt to “intimidate witnesses or prejudice potential jurors.”

Chutkan issued the warning in response a recent Trump Truth Social Post where he warned “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” following his recent indictment on multiple charges for attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

“I do want to issue a general word of caution,” Chutkan said. “I intend to ensure the orderly administration of justice in this case as I would in any other case, and even arguably ambiguous statements by the parties or their counsel.”

She warned Trump’s attorneys: “I will take whatever measures are necessary to protect the integrity of these proceedings.”

Earlier this week, Trump went on his Truth Social network to complain about the impending order.

“Let’s see! My political Opponent, Crooked Joe Biden, tells Merrick Garland and the DOJ to indict and arrest me on bogus charges and accusations, trying desperately to steal the Election,” he wrote. “But that wasn’t enough! He now wants Thug Prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, to file for a Court Order taking away my first amendment rights, SPEECH. So, based on yet another Radical Left Hoax, I’ll be the only “Politician” in American history not allowed to SPEAK. THE NEVER ENDING WITCH HUNT CONTINUES. MAGA”