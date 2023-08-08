Despite three indictments, Donald Trump remains the Republican frontrunner for the presidential race in 2024 — and the hosts and panelists of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” warned viewers on Tuesday that, if he wins, he’ll be “exponentially worse” than he was in his first term.

The warning came as host Joe Scarborough lamented once again just how many Republicans are standing by Trump amid his third indictment, claiming that it infringes on Trump’s right to free speech. That support, combined with Trump’s continued threats on social media, are something to be exceedingly wary of, conservative commentator Charlie Sykes cautioned.

“It’s always difficult and dangerous to believe anything that Donald Trump says. But I actually do think that I believe when Donald Trump says that he intends to do this, when he says ‘I am your retribution,’ he means it,” Sykes said. “That doesn’t mean he’s gonna accomplish everything, but he will try.”

Sykes also warned that the people who actually kept Trump in check during his first term have all pretty much been ousted by or voluntarily abandoned him, and that’s terrifying as well.

“Trump 2.0 would be exponentially worse than Trump 1.0,” Sykes said. “You would not have many of the adults in the room that stopped the worst abuses. And I think this is one of those moments where we need to take him at his word and the rest of his party at his word.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.