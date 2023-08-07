‘Morning Joe’ Worries a ‘Special Exception’ Will Be Carved Out for Trump if Bond Isn’t Revoked After Public Threats (Video)

Despite being explicitly warned not to do so, thrice-indicted former president Donald Trump spent the weekend ranting about and threatening people involved in prosecuting him, meaning his bond could be revoked, and “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough is exceedingly concerned with the precedent that will be set if it isn’t.

“Being around this a good bit, I’ve just never known of a federal judge that would allow a defendant to publicly threaten a prosecutor, stir up death threats against a prosecutor, let alone question the integrity of the court itself, the federal judge itself,” Scarborough said.

“I’m wondering, I mean, ‘equal justice under the law’ — are we carving out a special exception for Donald Trump here if his bail is not revoked?” he added.

It’s unclear at this point whether or not the courts will enforce their order, but following Trump’s angry screeds on Truth Social over the weekend, special counsel Jack Smith did immediately ask for a protective order that would block Trump from sharing evidence obtained by his defense team on social media.

Trump’s legal team was given a deadline of 5 p.m. on Monday to respond, but instead, they asked for a 3-day extension. The judge swiftly denied that extension request, and the 5 p.m. deadline remains.

Based on that, former U.S. attorney Chuck Rosenberg is hopeful about the situation, and that Trump won’t carve out a space for himself to be treated as above the law.

“I think the judge is handling this properly, for now, so far, right? She’s being patient and firm,” Rosenberg said in response to Scarborough’s concern. “And she’s laying down clear rules. In other words, for instance, minor point, she didn’t give Mr. Trump’s lawyers more time to argue a frivolous motion. She’s requiring their response today.”

He added, “I’ve seen judges do something like this. They’re patient to a point, and then they’re no longer patient.

Meanwhile, Politico’s White House Editor Sam Stein told the “Morning Joe” panel that it seems inevitable that Trump will have to see real consequences throughout the proceedings, whether it’s his bond being revoked or something else.

“It’s only a matter of time before the judge has to call his bluff, right? I mean, this is not going to stop,” Stein said. “He’s not going to reign it in because he has to campaign with this posture. And once the judge calls his bluff, you know, who knows what the consequences of that are, politically speaking.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.