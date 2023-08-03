Donald Trump’s third indictment may be the leading news story this week, but that doesn’t mean Joe Scarborough wants to keep looking at the former president’s face. In fact, the MSNBC host was so disgusted by it on Thursday morning that he ordered the “Morning Joe” producers to take down a graphic of Trump mid-show.

First, Scarborough directed his outrage at Trump allies who, in the wake of the latest charges coming down against Trump on Wednesday, are mostly choosing to continue defending him.

“It’s like they’re willing to just totally screw America, to trash America for this guy!” Scarborough yelled. But, as he went off on them, the “Morning Joe” host got even angrier just at interstitial photos of Trump while he was speaking.

“I don’t want to see his face. Take him down,” he said over and over. “I don’t want to see his face. Take him down! I don’t want to see his face!”

The producers heeded the command, and the camera cut back to Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who was also visibly perturbed by Trump. But Scarborough didn’t miss a beat and continued his tirade.

You can watch the full moment from “Morning Joe” in the video above.