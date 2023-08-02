‘Morning Joe’ Says Trump’s 3rd Indictment Shows ‘Signs of Hope’ in GOP: Many ‘Saying No’ to Trump (Video)

Donald Trump officially received his third indictment on Tuesday and, while that is certainly bad news for him, the “Morning Joe” crew said on Wednesday that the 45-page document shows “a whole bunch” of “signs of hope” in the GOP party at large.

That’s because, as Joe Scarborough argued, most of the testimony in this particular indictment came from Republicans — ones who previously stood with Trump. In fact, Scarborough laughed at the idea that this indictment was ever a “Democratic conspiracy,” and eventually mic-dropped the document on the table.

“One Republican office holder after another Republican office holder, one Republican judge after another Republican judge, saying no,” Scarborough marveled. “And it’s spelled out here.”

Scarborough took the time to read several portions of the indictment document on-air, calling out very specific pieces of testimony, before eventually returning to his core point.

“I’m trying to find Democratic operatives. I’m trying to find woke warriors,” Scarborough mocked. “I can’t. You know why? They’re all Trumpers. You go through here, this entire document is crammed like the January 6 documents and the reports. These are all Trumpers.”

He continued, “And these are not just people that supported Donald Trump in 2016 and got disgusted and moved away, these are people that stayed with him.”

Host Willie Geist singled out Rusty Bowers as one of the biggest names to show up in the document, but echoed Scarborough’s sentiments about the significance of how many Republicans testified.

“I would argue that Rusty Bowers is just one of the signs of hope in this document. There are a whole bunch of them in here,” Geist said. “There were a lot of Republicans who would not stand for this. Yes, we understand they went along for the ride for too long. We get all that.”

He continued, “But we’re talking about this case, and this moment in American history, where again, the power of this document is that it is effectively offered by the voices of Republicans. People alongside Donald Trump, who stood up to him. Maybe not enough in the years preceding that, but in that moment, they told him no, and that’s the basis of the case.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.