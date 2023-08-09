Dan Abrams wound up a 13-minute takedown of state criminal charges supposedly being prepared in Georgia against Donald Trump, saying District Attorney Fani Willis should immediately drop the criminal case that is “already riddled with conflicts and political considerations.”

But to begin with, Abrams said Tuesday on “Dan Abrams Live,” the recent federal indictments of Trump make pursuing the election-interference charges at the state level “duplicative and unnecessary.”

“I’m going to say something that will be controversial,” Abrams began, “but I have come to conclude that Fani Willis, the Fulton County, Georgia district attorney looking into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in that state, should drop her case.”

Abrams acknowledged that while it is her right to file state charges, which have been under seal since the grand jury met last summer, there’s no need now that special prosecutor Jack Smith has indicted Trump for “basically the same thing.”

“Two main reasons,” Abrams said. “The federal cases now make the state case duplicative and unnecessary. And number two, her case is already riddled with conflicts and political considerations.”

According to multiple media reports, the Georgia indictment was expected to be handed down next week.

“It’s just bad for everyone,” Abrams said. “I mean, let’s start with Fanny Willis’ conduct up to this point. She’s given more than three dozen media interviews on the investigation. Even the judge overseeing the grand jury said she’s ‘on national media almost nightly talking about the investigation.’ And she repeatedly keeps hinting at the outcome. It’s almost a game.”

Willis has stayed mum about the results of the grand jury’s work, but has repeatedly made comments about things like extra safety at the courthouse.

“It’s obvious what she means by that,” Abrams said, demanding “explanations for why it’s taken two-and-a-half years to get here. It makes little sense.”

By contrast, Abrams noted that Smith has “only been investigating since November of last year.” He also criticized the Georgia grand jury foreperson who gave TV interviews with similarly cryptic messaging.

“It just feels like [Willis has] been milking this, and that’s not all,” Abrams said. “She is also overtly politicized – last July, less than two weeks after Willis subpoenaed South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, she used her campaign twitter account to tweet out a cartoon which showed her fishing Graham out of the swamp with … Trump saying, ‘I know you’ll do the right thing for the swamp, Lindsay.’ All the while the campaign was using the account to solicit donations.”

