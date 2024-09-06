Seth Meyers Says Trump and Vance ‘Can’t Beat the Weird Charges’ by ‘Just Blurting Out We’re Not Weird Guys’ | Video

Republicans “can’t beat the weird charges” against Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, especially after the latter’s viral exchange at a Georgia donut shop, Seth Meyers noted on “Late Night” Thursday. He opened the segment with Tim Walz himself mocking Vance’s infamous awkward donut order, where Walz quipped, “Look at me, I have no problem picking out donuts.” That juxtaposition is what’s making it so hard for Republicans to turn those charges on the Democrats.

Meyers went on to playe a clip from Fox News in which Jesse Watters mocked the Democratic vice presidential candidate for drinking a milkshake with a straw. Watters said, “Women love masculinity and women do not love Tim Walz. So that should just tell you about how masculine Tim Walz is. The other day you saw him with a vanilla ice cream shake. Had a straw in it. Again, that tells you everything.”

“Does it? I don’t understand. Please explain it to me, Jesse — girl’s name,” Meyers added as an aside, hurling his own schoolyard insult at the Fox News host. “What are you saying? It’s manlier to drink a milkshake without a straw and then walk around all day with a milkshake mustache? Having to lick your upper lip like a dog with peanut butter on its nose?”

“I wasn’t aware there was a masculine way to drink a milkshake,” he added. He also dropped footage of Trump himself using a straw, alongside former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly also drinking from a straw.

If there’s one person who has seemed the most bothered by being accused of being “weird,” Meyers added, it’s Trump himself, who “complained about it last night on Fox News.” During a town hall hosted by Sean Hannity, Trump said, “J.D. is not weird. He’s a solid rock. I happen to be a very solid rock. We’re not weird. We’re other things, perhaps, but we’re not weird.”

The topic was discussed widely on Fox on Thursday, Meyers explained, and the problem is that “just blurting out ‘we’re not weird guys’ isn’t doing the work you think it is. It wasn’t even the question.”

Elsewhere in the segment, Meyers described Fox News as Trump’s safe space and added that the network has “treated him like a customer on QVC who can’t make up their mind,” pointing to when they eventually cut him off on the night of Kamala Harris’ Democratic National Convention acceptance speech.

“I can’t even count the number of times he called in to ‘Fox and Friends’ and rambled for an hour while the host just sat there, stone-faced, like campers trying not to catch the attention of a passing bear,” Meyers added. “Next time they should just let it go to voicemail and let the machine cut him off.”

You can watch the full clip from “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in the video above.