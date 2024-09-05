Jesse Watters Says Tim Walz Lacks Masculinity for Drinking a Milkshake With a Straw | Video

During Wednesday’s episode of “The Five,” Fox News host Jesse Watters attempted to mock Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for being photographed drinking a milkshake with a straw.

“Women love masculinity and women do not love Tim Walz,” Watters said. “So that should just tell you about how masculine Tim Walz is.”

“The other day you saw him with a vanilla ice cream shake. Had a straw in it. Again, that tells you everything,” he added.

Watters appeared to reference Walz’s recent trip to Cook Out alongside North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. Vice President Kamala Harris’ VP pick was seen holding a straw in the same hand as his milkshake, which he was also seen eating with a spoon.

It is unclear where Watters came up with the idea that “women do not love Tim Walz.”

The 2024 presidential election has “become a referendum on gender roles” the Washington Post wrote in late August. Women under 30 largely support the Harris-Walz ticket, and men under 30 “see former President Donald J. Trump as a champion of traditional manhood.”

The Post also noted that Trump has a significant amount of support from “men without college degrees and young men of color.”

“Among men under 30 who voted for Mr. Biden in 2020, those who were sticking with him in swing-state polls in May were more likely to be white and have college degrees than those shifting to Mr. Trump,” the Post added.

Many of the young men cited concerns about wanting to be able to have and support a family, and said they believe voting for Trump will help them achieve those goals.