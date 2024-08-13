Seth Meyers Plays Supercut of Him Calling Republicans ‘Weird’ for Years to Prove He Did It First | Video

Seth Meyers is thoroughly enjoying Donald Trump and his allies’ response to being called “weird” by the Harris campaign, but the NBC host does wish he could get some credit for using that particular descriptor for years now.

Of course, Trump is mostly denying that anyone is specifically calling him weird, instead throwing his running mate JD Vance under the bus and saying the word is mostly reserved for him. During an appearance on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, Trump boasted, “Nobody’s ever called me weird. I’m a lot of things, but weird I’m not.”

But Meyers took genuine offense to that claim on Monday night, in his first “A Closer Look” segment since being on hiatus for the Olympics for three weeks.

“Nobody’s ever — I’ve made a whole career out of it!” he bellowed. “That was the original title of this show! In fact, this brings us to a new segment called ‘Seth Has a Bone to Pick With Democrats.”

“Hey, Democrats, I don’t mind you guys calling Republicans weird, but maybe throw a citation out there next time you do,” Meyers continued. “I don’t want to brag or anything, but we’ve been banging the ‘Republicans are Weird’ drum for like five years.”

At that, a supercut of “Late Night” clips began playing, each one containing a moment where Meyers referred to Trump and/or his allies as “weirdos” or some variation of the word “weird.” And, for the record, a few actually dated back even further than five years.

As the montage ended, the audience burst into cheers, and Meyers basked in the victory.

“Yeah! Yeah. Tim Walz says it once on TV, and he’s the VP nominee,” Meyers raged. “Meanwhile I didn’t even make the shortlist!”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.