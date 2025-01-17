‘Severance’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

It’s time to return to Lumon with “Severance” Season 2.

The sophomore season of the acclaimed Apple TV+ series is finally landing on the streamer after a grueling three years off. The season picks up shortly after Season 1 ended with the Innies dealing with the fallout of using the Overtime Protocol to escape to the outside world for a bit.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the second season of Apple TV+’s “Severance.”

When does “Severance” Season 2 come out?

“Severance” Season 2 lands on Apple TV+ beginning on Friday, Jan. 17.

How can I watch “Severance” Season 2?

The second season of “Severance” will stream on Apple TV+.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “Severance” Season 2 will release weekly on Fridays on Apple TV+. Here is the full schedule rundown:

Episode 1 – Jan. 17

Episode 2 – Jan. 24

Episode 3 – Jan. 31

Episode 4 – Feb. 7

Episode 5 – Feb. 14

Episode 6 – Feb. 21

Episode 7 – Feb. 28

Episode 8 – Mar. 7

Episode 9 – Mar. 14

Episode 10 – Mar. 21

What is “Severance” Season 2 about?

The second season of “Severance” picks up where the first season ended way back in 2022. Mark and his fellow Innies have become the face of Severance Reform after managing to get outside and interact with friends and family – learning much about their Outies and letting people know what it’s really like on the severed floor.

Who is in the “Severance” Season 2 cast?

All the familiar faces from Season 1 are back. Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman, Patricia Arquette, and Christopher Walken all return as employees of Lumon working on the severed floor.

Newcomers to the season include Alia Shawkat, John Noble, Bob Balaban, Gwendoline Christie, and Merritt Weaver.

Watch the trailer: