‘Severance’ Cancels Season 2 Premiere Event Due to LA Wildfires

Monday night’s “Severance” Season 2 premiere event has been canceled due to the ongoing impact of the Los Angeles wildfires.

“As devastating wildfires continue to impact the Los Angeles area, and with safety as our first and foremost priority, we have made the decision to cancel Monday’s ‘Severance’ Season 2 premiere event,” Apple TV+ said in a statement shared with TheWrap on Thursday.

“Apple is donating to support the relief efforts on the ground and our thoughts and heartfelt support remain with everyone who has been affected by these tragic fires,” the statement continued. “Thank you for your understanding.”

Among the other events that have been canceled or postponed due to the historic fires are the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Oscar nominations announcement, which moves from Friday, Jan. 17 to Sunday, Jan. 19.

The Producers Guild of America announced Thursday morning that they would also extend voting for this year’s awards. The voting window has been extended two days to Saturday, Jan. 11, while the nominations announcement has been delayed to Sunday, Jan. 12. Voting was originally due to close on Thursday at 2 p.m. PT with nominations announced on Friday.

Multiple fires in L.A., which have been fueled by fierce Santa Ana winds, have devastated entire neighborhoods, including the Pacific Palisades, where many celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton, lost their homes.

Also on Thursday, Jamie Lee Curtis announced she was setting up a $1 million fund for those affected by the fires.

“As the fire still rages on and CalFire, Los Angeles Fire Department and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbors and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there,” she wrote on Instagram.