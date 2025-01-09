Jamie Lee Curtis Pledges $1 Million to Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Efforts

Jamie Lee Curtis knows how devastating the urban wildfires in Los Angeles have been this week as a resident of the Pacific Palisades herself. As such, she and her family have made a 1$ million to pledge towards impending relief efforts for those impacted.

“As the fire still rages on and CalFire, Los Angeles Fire Department and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbors and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

“I’m in communication with Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact,” Curtis concluded.

The SAG Award-nominated “Last Showgirl” actress’ donation comes the morning after she found herself on the opposite side of the country from her home for an appearance on “The Tonight Show.”

“I’m literally just about to cry, mostly because of that beautiful welcome,” Curtis told Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. “As you know, where I live is on fire right now — literally the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning. I flew here last night, I was on the plane, started getting texts. It’s f—king gnarly, you guys. It’s just a catastrophe in Southern California.”

“And remember, since I’m on the middle of a very big television show, for anybody living anywhere, have an emergency kit in your house,” she further warned. “I’m an American Red Cross ambassador. Have an emergency kit with prescription glasses, medicines, dog food, baby formula, all the things you need if you have to flee.”

The Palisades fire remains at 0% containment as of Thursday morning after burning 17,234 acres since Tuesday.