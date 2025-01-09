Jamie Lee Curtis Nearly Tears Up as She Details ‘F—king Gnarly’ Los Angeles Wildfires | Video

Jamie Lee Curtis found herself on the opposite side of the country for an appearance on “The Tonight Show” as her home of the Pacific Palisades continued to burn on Wednesday night.

“I’m literally just about to cry, mostly because of that beautiful welcome,” she told Jimmy Fallon atop her segment. “As you know, where I live is on fire right now — literally the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning. I flew here last night, I was on the plane, started getting texts. It’s f—king gnarly, you guys. It’s just a catastrophe in Southern California.”

“Obviously there have been horrific fires in many places, this is literally where I live,” the SAG Award-nominated “Last Showgirl” actress continued. “Everything: The market that I shop in, the schools my kids go to, friends, many, many, many, many, many friends now have lost their homes. So, it’s a really awful situation and I’m obviously going to go home first thing tomorrow and be with my family and try to help my friends.”

Curtis then used her NBC late night episode to urge people to be prepared for natural disasters regardless of where they live, and detailed some ways to help.

“But just so I can tell you, if you know anybody on the West Coast, or not, the American Red Cross, support them,” she said. “They will come in and help people. Do anything you can, anything in your community to help people. Whether you need it or not now, you will need it. Give blood, whatever you can do. Animal shelters.”

Curtis concluded, “And remember, since I’m on the middle of a very big television show, for anybody living anywhere, have an emergency kit in your house. I’m an American Red Cross ambassador. Have an emergency kit with prescription glasses, medicines, dog food, baby formula, all the things you need if you have to flee.”

The Palisades fire remains at 0% containment after burning 17,234 acres as of Thursday morning.

Check out the entire “Tonight Show” interview, above.