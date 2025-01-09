‘CSI: Miami’ Star Emily Procter Breaks Down in Tears on CNN After Losing Home in LA Wildfires | Video

As wildfires continued to ravage the greater Los Angeles area Wednesday evening, “CSI: Miami” star Emily Procter dialed in to Jake Tapper to share her perspective and her grief on losing her home and her Pacific Palisades community.

Getting visibly emotional and at one point pausing to cry while interviewing on CNN’s “The Lead,” the “West Wing” actress urged everyone to offer up love and community in the city’s time of need.

“I do think if anyone’s wondering, like, ‘What can I do?’ — offering of community is probably the greatest gift, just to tell people that you love them and that we’re in it,” she said.

Watch below:

Actress gets emotional reflecting on LA fire destruction

Watch the full video here: https://t.co/hTSDSimZ8S pic.twitter.com/lQTKB6tq6Z — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 9, 2025

Expressing that she wanted to come on CNN to “say we loved our neighborhood and we still do,” Procter said that as sad as the devastation in the Palisades and elsewhere was, she was heartened to see the “people going in to help” on her way out evacuating to safety.

She said she was grateful for her family’s safety, and did not feel mournful for the material items lost, but grew particularly emotional around what she described as the loss of her community.

“It’s a feeling that I did not expect to be hand in hand with this experience. You know, I expected it be, ‘Thank God we’re safe,’ and we did take some clothes, and I took a few necessary items and I’m so grateful for it. But what you realize is that — sorry,” she said, pausing to catch her breath. “All of those houses are not structures, they’re actually microcosms of people’s lives, and we all interact.

“I have an across-the-street neighbor who’s pregnant, and one whose son is applying for college, and we have a new neighbor moving in and we were making plans to drop things off, and I bicker back and forth with my postman about football teams,” she continued. “It has been my life.

“And I’m so grateful to have survived — it is my home. It is my neighborhood. It is my community. And so when you see it burn, it’s not the things … The things on those level have been survivable. But what we mourn is our lives.”

Watch a segment from Procter’s interview with Tapper in the video above.