‘Severance’ Season 2 Trailer: Mark and Friends Become Whistleblowers

Mark and his fellow Innies are becoming the face of Severance Reform.

The Season 2 trailer for “Severance” examines the immediate fallout and consequences of Mark (Adam Scott) and his friends messing with the severance barrier that separates the Innies of Lumon with their outside selves. Turns out, they’ve become the face of reform.

“What you all did was one of the most painful moments in the history of this company,” Seth (Tramell Tillman) tells Mark. “But the four of you have become known as the face of severance reform.”

Seth hands Mark a heavily redacted newspaper with a headline that reads: “‘Innies’ Blow the Whistle.” This confuses Mark and his friends as they grapple with being famous rather than being in trouble. This all ends up being secondary to the fact that Mark learned his Outies’ dead wife is current Lumon employee, Ms. Casey.

“If we let this happen to Ms. Casey, who is going to step up when it happens to us,” Mark asks as he rallies other Innies to his side. All of this is cut around threats from Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) and exclamations that Seth wants to tighten the leash. Watch the full trailer above.

“Severance” follows the lives of a number of people who’ve chosen to undergo a procedure to “sever” their memories between their work and personal lives. The daring experiment in “work-life balance” began falling apart in Season 1 when Mark began to remember parts of his life working for Lumon and vice versa.

The first season of “Severance” aired in early 2022 and received 14 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Ben Stiller), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Scott) and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

“Severance” Season 2 finally hits Apple TV+ on Jan. 17, 2025.