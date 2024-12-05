‘Severance’ Head Says Years-Long Delays, Reshoots Were ‘Worth It’ Despite Studio Concerns

Nearly three years after the premiere of Season 1 Emmy-winning series “Severance,” the long-awaited Season 2 is finally almost here: The Apple TV+ series from executive producer and director Ben Stiller and writer and creator Dan Erickson from, returns on Jan. 17, 2025, just one month shy of the three-year mark.

“I’m excited that we finally are at this place,” Stiller told Vanity Fair about finally being able to unveil Season 2.

“It’s an interesting process making something like this second season because you now know there’s an audience there that cares. That has been in our minds the entire time: ‘Wow, people really are paying attention to these details.’ My hope is that, when they see this season, there’s an awareness that we’re trying to connect some dots and also leave some dots unconnected and put out some new dots to connect. But also, geez, the dot analogy…”

Erickson admitted that their “methodical” approach contributed to the long delay between seasons.

“We do shoot pretty methodically, and we probably don’t turn around as many pages of script per day as a lot of other shows,” he said. “That comes down to just trying to make sure that we get it right.”

Erickson also told the outlet that “things get darker” in the new season.

“We very much wanted to put our heroes in a scarier place because season one ends with them poking the bear. They form this little rebellion, and they’re able to achieve a modicum of success with it, but the question with season two was: What happens when the bear pokes back? What’s the fallout of this victory that they had? I think, without giving much away, the fallout is dire,” he said.

Stiller added, “We wanted to pick up the story where it left off. We’re bringing the Innies to the Outie world and then will answer some questions by the end of the season. Hopefully we keep it enough of a mystery and intriguing enough that people want to keep following the story.”

The series stars Patricia Arquette, Adam Scott, Christopher Walken, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman and Dichen Lachman. The series received 14 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for Scott, Turturro, Walken, and Arquette, going on to win for Main Title Design by Oliver Latta (aka Extraweg) and Theodore Shapiro’s musical score.



Season 2 of “Severance” premieres on Apple TV+ on Jan. 17.