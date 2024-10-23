‘Severance’ Season 2 Teaser: Adam Scott Makes an Anxious Return to Office

Things are looking as nerve-wracking as ever for the Lumon employees in the first teaser for “Severance” Season 2.

The second season has been a long time coming and the teaser acknowledges that. It opens with Adam’s Scott’s Mark descending down the Lumon elevator and across the severance barrier. As he makes his way through the maze-like corridors of the office we hear a number of voiceovers.

“Everything they told you about severance is a lie.”

“We’re not happy. We’re miserable.”

“What is it we actually do here?”

Intercut into Mark running the halls are quick cuts of what’s to come in Season 2. Eventually he arrives in the green-carpeted work space he knows but is shocked to find his recognizable coworkers Helly (Britt Lower), Irving (John Turturro) and Dylan (Zach Cherry) have been replaced by a mysterious group of new people. One of them happens to be played by Alia Shawkat.

Tramell Tillman’s Seth enters from a door across the workspace wearing his patented horrifying smile and carrying a handful of blue balloons with Mark’s face on them.

“Welcome back Marcus,” he says. “Been a minute.”

“Severance” follows the lives of a number of people who’ve chosen to undergo a procedure to “sever” their memories between their work and personal lives. The daring experiment in “work-life balance” began falling apart in Season 1 when Mark began to remember parts of his life working for Lumon and vice versa.

Season 2 picks up with Mark and company dealing with the consequences of messing with the severance barrier.

The first season of “Severance” received 14 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Ben Stiller), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Adam Scott) and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

“Severance” Season 2 finally hits Apple TV+ on January 17.

Watch the trailer above.