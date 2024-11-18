‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 3 Review: Reneé Rapp’s Exit Impacts Once Hysterical Max Comedy

“I spent four hours on a computer learning about religious tolerance. Like Jesus Christ, I get it.”

Writer and producer Mindy Kaling gave a unique perspective on female empowerment in a university setting when “The Sex Lives of College Girls” first premiered on Max in 2021. Now entering its third season, the series has seen better days and delivered more enjoyable laughs. However, the bones of what made the series such a fun watch are still there, albeit a little stripped at the center.

When last we saw Essex College roommates Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) and Leighton (Reneé Rapp), Kimberly and Whitney’s friendship was on the rocks. Kimberly started dating Bela’s ex-boyfriend Canaan (Christopher Meyer), and the two women’s dilemma created friction between the group. Whitney moved in with a sorority, and Kimberly was forced to confront her feelings towards Canaan to see if it was worth losing Whitney over.

Season 3 starts with a new school year and new problems stemming from how split the friendship circle was before summer began. But do not worry; Whitney and Kimberly’s messy situation gets resolved rather quickly. Not everything is back to normal at Essex, however, as Leighton makes a dramatic decision that changes group dynamics forever.

After a surprisingly short stint in the season for Reneé Rapp’s character — given the actor’s desire to focus on her music career — the core four is no more. Kimberly, Bela and Whitney encounter the prospect of facing college without their wealthy and sexually experienced friend. More drama comes about upon the realization that they have a new roommate, Kacey (Gracie Lawrence), a lovely but condescending virgin who transfers to Essex to be with her long-term boyfriend.

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” initially grabbed viewers’ attention when it debuted in 2021 for its Gen Z perspective on modern feminism, sexually charged co-eds and the power of female friendship. Some of those qualities still exist in Season 3, though there’s an empty feeling without Rapp’s presence that leaves a lot on the table for the once-great series. Some storylines are short-changed, some are wrapped up in a bow minutes after the drama ensues, and some don’t materialize any reasonable finality.

Gracie Lawrence in “The Sex Lives of College Girls.” (Max)

This is a show that once provided space for some guest stars to flourish, like Sherri Shepherd, who plays Whitney’s mother and also an influential U.S. senator. Actors Charlie Hall, Gavin Leatherwood and Mitchell Slaggert all cut their teeth as the attractive guys that many of the girls in school wanted to date. But this new season leaves a void in this area, where much of the focus calls back to uneven plot points surrounding the remaining three leading female characters and some new additions to the cast.

The season isn’t without its moments, including a wild sequence in which Bela has an unusual affair with the school’s mascot — mask remaining on. Kimberly attempts to be adventurous by dating a bisexual man, while Whitney finds juggling academics, soccer and multiple situationships a little difficult to handle.

The series does have “sex” in the title, after all.

A still from “The Sex Lives of College Girls” Season 3. (Max)

Writer and producer Mindy Kaling helped create “The Sex Lives of College Girls” with Justin Noble and returns as a writer on some episodes in Season 3. Her idiosyncratic wit and affinity for pop culture references are incorporated all over this season, including a hysterical Y2K party the girls attend that features mostly ’90s costumes, a fake countdown to midnight, and a total blackout to depict what many Millennials like Kaling remember about the threat of a technology meltdown once the clock struck midnight.

Kaling’s eponymous sitcom, “The Mindy Project,” never found its footing after actor Chris Messina left the series and returned on rare occasions for infrequent cameo appearances. Much of the same can sadly be said about “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” as Rapp’s absence makes the viewer’s heart grow fonder for the magnetic chemistry among the original four leads. That feeling is sorely missed in Season 3, and though the laughs still pop up from time to time, the show might need to do some heavy lifting to find its footing yet again.

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino and Pauline Chalament in “The Sex Lives of College Girls.” (Max)

Because Rapp left the series, some of the focus turns to new cast members like Lawrence, who gets some time in the limelight as a phenomenal singer whose aspirations are cut short by a drama coach who casts Kacey in a small role in a school theater production. Ilia Isorelýs Paulino’s character Lila, the brash and confident barista Kimberly works with, sees a delightfully expanded role in this newest season.

The girls also find themselves in some sexually charged situations that might turn into more than just flings, introducing more signature male eye candy for fans to enjoy.

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” Season 3 premieres Thursday, Nov. 21, on Max.