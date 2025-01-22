‘Shifting Gears’: Seann William Scott Works Up the Courage to Stand Up to Tim Allen | Exclusive Video

Seann William Scott’s Gabriel is standing up to power — or, more accurately, trying to stand up to Tim Allen’s Matt — in Tuesday night’s episode of “Shifting Gears.”

In a clip of Tuesday’s episode shared exclusively with TheWrap, Stitch (Daryl Chill Mitchell) urges Gabriel to ask Riley (Kat Dennings) to pitch his new idea to Matt (Allen), promising Gabriel that Matt will listen to her.

“No, no, no, I can’t do that — I’m a grown-ass man,” Gabriel said in the clip, though he quickly changes his ‘tude. “Unless you’re dying to do it,” he said to Riley.

“Gabriel, if you have a good idea, you should do it,” Riley said. “He knows how valuable you are. He may not show it, or say it, or think it, but, yeah he knows.”

Gabriel then reminded Riley how things work around the classic car restoration shop, pointing to the sign above Matt’s door that says “Matt’s way or the highway.”

“You gotta stand up to him,” Riley insisted, this time getting some backup from Stitch. “I’m telling you, Gabe, you should do it. That way in this horror movie, you die first.”

You can watch the full clip above.

“Shifting Gears” kicked off with a strong start, bringing in 16.95 million total viewers after a week of viewing across ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and other digital platforms, TheWrap revealed exclusively. The episode ranks as ABC’s strongest series debut since “The Conners” in 2018 and the most-watched ABC series premiere on streaming to date.

In addition to Allen, Dennings, Scott and Mitchell, “Shifting Gears” also stars Maxwell Simkins and Barrett Margolis.

“Shifting Gears” premieres Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.