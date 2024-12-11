‘Wheel of Time’ Casts Shohreh Aghdashloo as Powerful Aes Sedai in Season 3

Shohreh Aghdashloo has been tapped for a major role in “The Wheel of Time” Season 3.

Aghdashloo will play Elaida do Avriny a’Roihan, a powerful member of the Aes Sedai sisterhood. Elaida is a member of the Red Ajah – the sect of the Aes Sedai tasked with hunting down men who can channel the One Power – and has a long history with Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Siuan (Sophie Okonedo) that bubbles back to the surface upon her return to the White Tower.

Aghdashloo is an Emmy Award winning and Academy Award nominated actress with a mountain of impressive credits. She won an Emmy for her role in the miniseries “House of Saddam” and earned an Oscar nomination for 2003’s “House of Sand and Fog.”

More recently, she lent her voice to roles in “Arcane,” “Damsel,” and the video game “Assassin’s Creed: Mirage” and appeared in HBO’s Batman spinoff “The Penguin,” and as fan-favorite character Chrisjen Avasarala in “The Expanse.”

“The Wheel of Time” returns for it’s third season on March 13, 2025 on Prime Video. A teaser trailer dropped at CCXP 24 in São Paulo, Brazil, hinted at bleak things ahead for Moiraine.

The fantasy series follows Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) as he learns he’s the Dragon Reborn – a figure from legend who is constantly reincarnated and whose reappearance means he can either save the world or break it.

“The Wheel of Time” stars Pike and Stradowski alongside Madeleine Madden, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn, Kate Fleetwood, Hammed Animashaun, and Álvaro Morte.

The first two seasons of “The Wheel of Time” are available on Prime Video.