‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 3 Gets March Release Date, Hints at a Changing World in Teaser | Video

“The Wheel of Time” will be back for it’s third season in a few short months.

Announced during CCXP 24 in São Paulo, Brazil, a teaser trailer and accompanying art revealed the third season of Prime Video’s fantasy series lands on March 13, 2025. The teaser also teased bleak things ahead for Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine.

“I have seen a thousand thousand futures,” she says in the teaser. “In every future where I lived, Rand dies. And the only way he lives is if I don’t.”

The fantasy series follows Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) as he learns he’s the Dragon Reborn – a figure from legend who is constantly reincarnated and whose reappearance means he can either save the world or break it.

“The world is changing,” the teaser continues. “Who knows how deep the shadow’s roots have taken hold here.”

Watch the trailer here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=erxeLAg85fg

Season 3 might be more anticipated than the previous seasons because of the material being adapted. The first two seasons took largely from the first three books in the series – “The Eye of the World,” “The Great Hunt,” and “The Dragon Reborn” – but the third season will be largely focused on material from book 4 “The Shadow Rising.” The fourth installment of the 14-book series is considered by many to be among the strongest entries.

“The Wheel of Time” stars Pike and Stradowski alongside Madeleine Madden, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn, Kate Fleetwood, Hammed Animashaun, and Álvaro Morte.

The first two season are available to stream in full on Prime Video.

Watch the full Season 3 teaser above.