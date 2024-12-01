Twisty Teen Shows to Watch if You Loved ‘Cruel Intentions’

If you were a fan of the 1999 cult classic “Cruel Intentions,” by now you’ve likely already devoured its TV adaptation, which dropped Nov. 21 on Prime Video.

With the “Cruel Intentions” series leaving off just before Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook) has a total fall from grace, Hook and her costars, Zac Burgess and Savannah Lee Smith, are all in to continue the twisted story in a potential Season 2, despite not yet scoring a renewal from the streamer.

In the meantime, there’s plenty of scandalous, soapy shows that might fill the “Cruel Intentions” void, from edgy 2000s classics like “Gossip Girl” and “Pretty Little Liars” to recent releases like “Tell Me Lies” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

Keep on reading to get the full breakdown of what to watch next after binging the new “Cruel Intentions” series.