7 Addictive TV Shows to Watch Next If You Miss ‘Tell Me Lies’

If you’re still reeling from the “Tell Me Lies” Season 2 finale, it might be time to time to turn your attention to some other equally as dramatic series while you wait for Season 3.

While “Tell Me Lies” hasn’t received the official Season 3 greenlight from Hulu, showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer already has ideas for a third installment, which she hopes will include more of the 2015 storyline.

“I would definitely like to see more of 2015,” Oppenheimer told TheWrap. “I know what happens to Lucy and Stephen’s relationship — I know what their final breakup in college is, and how that very permanently damages her and sets her up to be the person we meet in 2015 and I have some ideas for what would happen, but … once we get into the room, ideas change and morph and grow.”

In the meantime, if you’re looking for a similarly soapy and high-stakes drama, “Pretty Little Liars,” “You” and “The Affair” might be next up on your viewing list, or you could opt for something a little bit less toxic with “Normal People” or “The O.C.”

Keep on reading to get the lowdown on the seven shows you should watch that might scratch the “Tell Me Lies” itch.