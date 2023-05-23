Showtime Exec Kim Lemon to Exit Paramount After 34 Years

Kim Lemon, Paramount’s executive vice president of data strategy, research, scheduling and programming, will exit Showtime after 34 years to “embark on his next chapter.”

“Throughout his tenure, Kim has played an integral role in Showtime’s evolution from a linear network to a bonafide streaming service, establishing a first-in-class data science group,” Showtime, MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks president and CEO Chris McCarthy said in a memo to employees. “He is a pioneer in brand strategy, always prioritizing our content and being mindful of how it would inform our growth while showing great reverence for the creative process and our audience’s feedback.”

McCarthy noted that Lemon will “be around for some time to help with the transition and consult.”

Laurel Weir, MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks’ executive vice president and head of programming and strategic insights and research, will step in and expand her purview to now include Showtime.

She will report to McCarthy on the programming and strategy side and Paramount executive vice president and chief research officer Colleen Fahey Rush on the research side.

According to McCarthy, Weir’s “innovative research, strategic initiatives, dynamic programming and deep understanding of audience engagement” have been “instrumental” in driving Paramount’s success.

“In addition to leading the charge in fueling our linear-streaming ecosystem, maximizing our traditional business and consistently growing market share, her collaboration with our partners at Paramount+ and Pluto TV to accelerate streaming via our hit franchises has yielded record-breaking results across the portfolio.” McCarthy added. “Laurel has also established research collaborations with partners like Duke University and USC Annenberg School, delivering groundbreaking insights that have enabled us to build coalitions and create mission-driven movements in mental health and youth voter access. She’s a team first leader whose passion for our content is infectious.”

Lemon’s exit comes ahead of Paramount+’s integration of Showtime, which will officially launch on June 27.

The new app will be available for $11.99 a month, up from its previous cost of $9.99 a month. Paramount+ will still offer its Essential tier, which will exclude Showtime. This offering will be available for only $5.99 a month, which is a dollar more than it previously was.

Showtime’s standalone app will shut down by the end of 2023.