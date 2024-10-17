‘Shrinking’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

“Shrinking” Season 2 has finally arrived, and Jimmy (Jason Segel) is being forced to confront the very cause of his grief.

Surprise, surprise! “Shrinking” made it to its premiere appointment ahead of schedule, and it came with two more episodes than its first season. While last season explored the struggles of enduring grief, the second season is all about forgiveness. And that starts with Jimmy confronting the root of his pain: the drunk driver who was involved in his wife Tia’s fatal car crash.

Taking on that role is “Shrinking” co-creator Brett Goldstein, who is joined by several other guest stars this season. Check out those details and where you need to go to watch the new season below.

When does “Shrinking” Season 2 come out?

“Shrinking” Season 2 had a surprise early release, with a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 15 on Apple TV+.

Where is “Shrinking” Season 2 streaming?

“Shrinking” is streaming on Apple TV+.

How many episodes are in “Shrinking” Season 2″

Season 2 of “Shrinking” has 12 episodes. The second season had a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 15 on Apple TV+. All episodes will move to its regular weekday air dates on Wednesdays. Check out the full release schedule below.

Season 2, Episode 1: “Jimmying” — Tuesday, Oct. 15

Season 2, Episode 2: “I Love Pain” — Tuesday, Oct. 15

Season 2, Episode 3: “Psychological Something-ism” — Wednesday, Oct. 23

Season 2, Episode 4: “Made You Look” — Wednesday, Oct. 30

Season 2, Episode 5: “Honesty Era” — Wednesday, Nov. 6

Season 2, Episode 6: “In a Lonely Place” — Wednesday, Nov. 13

Season 2, Episode 7: “Get in the Sea” — Wednesday, Nov. 20

Season 2, Episode 8: “Last Drink” — Wednesday, Nov. 27

Season 2, Episode 9: “Full Grown Dude Face” — Wednesday, Dec. 4

Season 2, Episode 10: “Changing Patterns” — Wednesday, Dec. 11

Season 2, Episode 11: “The Drugs Don’t Work” — Wednesday, Dec. 18

Who is in the “Shrinking” cast?

The cast of “Shrinking” includes Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. Guest stars for Season 2 include Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Courtney Taylor and Vernee Johnson.

What is “Shrinking” about?

Here’s the Apple TV+’s official description for “Shrinking”: “Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.”

Watch the trailer