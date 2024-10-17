‘Shrinking’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Who else joins the cast alongside co-creator Brett Goldstein?

"Shrinking" Season 2 (Apple TV+)
"Shrinking" Season 2 (Apple TV+)

“Shrinking” Season 2 has finally arrived, and Jimmy (Jason Segel) is being forced to confront the very cause of his grief.

Surprise, surprise! “Shrinking” made it to its premiere appointment ahead of schedule, and it came with two more episodes than its first season. While last season explored the struggles of enduring grief, the second season is all about forgiveness. And that starts with Jimmy confronting the root of his pain: the drunk driver who was involved in his wife Tia’s fatal car crash.

Taking on that role is “Shrinking” co-creator Brett Goldstein, who is joined by several other guest stars this season. Check out those details and where you need to go to watch the new season below.

shrinking-lukita-maxwell-jason-segel-apple
Read Next
‘Shrinking’ Season 2 Review: Apple’s Therapy Comedy Loses Its Edge

When does “Shrinking” Season 2 come out?

“Shrinking” Season 2 had a surprise early release, with a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 15 on Apple TV+.

Where is “Shrinking” Season 2 streaming?

“Shrinking” is streaming on Apple TV+.

How many episodes are in “Shrinking” Season 2″

Season 2 of “Shrinking” has 12 episodes. The second season had a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 15 on Apple TV+. All episodes will move to its regular weekday air dates on Wednesdays. Check out the full release schedule below.

Season 2, Episode 1: “Jimmying” — Tuesday, Oct. 15

Season 2, Episode 2: “I Love Pain” — Tuesday, Oct. 15

Season 2, Episode 3: “Psychological Something-ism” — Wednesday, Oct. 23

Season 2, Episode 4: “Made You Look” — Wednesday, Oct. 30

Season 2, Episode 5: “Honesty Era” — Wednesday, Nov. 6

Season 2, Episode 6: “In a Lonely Place” — Wednesday, Nov. 13

Season 2, Episode 7: “Get in the Sea” — Wednesday, Nov. 20

Season 2, Episode 8: “Last Drink” — Wednesday, Nov. 27

Season 2, Episode 9: “Full Grown Dude Face” — Wednesday, Dec. 4

Season 2, Episode 10: “Changing Patterns” — Wednesday, Dec. 11

Season 2, Episode 11: “The Drugs Don’t Work” — Wednesday, Dec. 18

Who is in the “Shrinking” cast?

The cast of “Shrinking” includes Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. Guest stars for Season 2 include Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Courtney Taylor and Vernee Johnson.

What is “Shrinking” about?

Here’s the Apple TV+’s official description for “Shrinking”: “Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.”

Watch the trailer

Brett Goldstein as Louis on "Shrinking" Season 2 (Apple TV+)
Read Next
'Shrinking' Star Jason Segel Says He Treated Brett Goldstein Differently on Set Because His Character Caused 'A Lot of Jimmy's Pain'

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.