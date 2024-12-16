‘Silo’ Gets 2-Season Renewal to End the Apple TV+ Series

“Silo” will close out its epic story with an additional and final two seasons.

Apple TV+ has renewed the Rebecca Ferguson-led series for a third and fourth season, the streamer announced Monday, with Season 4 serving as the show’s final installment.

The final third and fourth seasons will round out the series, which is based on Hugh Howey’s trilogy of dystopian novels. “Silo” debuted its first season in May 2023, and is currently rolling out its second season on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping Fridays through the Season 2 finale in January 2025.

In “Silo,” Ferguson, who also executive produces the series alongside creator and showrunner Graham Yost, stars as Juliette, an engineer who is among the last ten thousand people on Earth. Seeking answers about a loved one’s murder, Juliette happens upon a mystery that goes further than she could’ve imagined.

“It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons,” Yost said in a statement. “With the final two chapters of ‘Silo’, we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”

Ferguson had previously told TheWrap that “Silo” would need four seasons to tell the “whole story” of Howey’s trilogy, saying during an interview for Season 2 that “it’s down to people loving the show and all we do is the best we can to get it out there and hope that people want more.”

“I’ve loved every minute of bringing Juliette to the screen and am immensely proud of what we’ve all created with ‘Silo’ since the first episode,” Ferguson added. “I have always felt passionately about telling the entire story contained within Hugh Howey’s books, so I couldn’t be happier that audiences around the world have enthusiastically embraced the show. Alongside our parters at Apple, Graham, and the entire cast and crew, I cannot wait to dive into these final two thought-provoking seasons that will beautifully conclude this dystopian tale.”

In addition to Ferguson, the cast for Season 2 includes Tim Robbins, Common, Steve Zahn, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Clare Perkins, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios, “Silo” is executive produced by Yost and Ferguson as well as Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Morten Tyldum, Hugh Howey, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.

“Silo” is now streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes of Season 2 dropping Fridays through Jan. 17, 2025.