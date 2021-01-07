Citing his involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which culminated Wednesday in the deadly Washington, D.C. riot incited by Donald Trump, publisher Simon & Schuster has canceled the forthcoming release of Sen. Josh Hawley’s “The Tyranny of Big Tech.”

“After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book, THE TYRANNY OF BIG TECH,” said a statement from the company.

It went on, “We did not come to this decision lightly. As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: At the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.”

Soon after his deal was canceled, Hawley accused the publisher of being part of “the woke mob” and framed the issue as “a direct assault on the First Amendment.” See his statement below.

My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021

Hawley was among the group of Republican lawmakers who publicly supported Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and vowed to contest the results during the joint session of Congress certifying the election.

Trump meanwhile had organized what became known as the “Save America” rally to protest the certification, which was held on Wednesday at the same time Congress convened. During the rally, Trump gave a speech inciting supporters to march on the capitol in order to somehow convince congressional Republicans to stop the process. Hundreds of Trump supporters complied, ultimately breaking past police barricades and storming the capitol building itself. Congress and Vice President Mike Pence were forced to evacuate and the certification was halted.

The rioters occupied the Capitol for hours, committing acts of vandalism and stealing property before departing around 5:00 p.m. ET. 4 people also died — one rioter who was shot by police, and three other people who died from unspecified medical emergencies. The certification process resumed at 8:00 p.m. and Biden was formally confirmed as the next president just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Hawley did follow through with his plan to try and derail the certification process by objecting to the Electoral College tallies for both Arizona and Pennsylvania. But his support for Trump’s attempts to subvert the 2020 election didn’t stop there. He was also photographed expressing clear and unambiguous support for the “Save America” rally just prior to the outbreak of violence.