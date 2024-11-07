Slate magazine saw a sevenfold spike in subscriptions and a boost in traffic the day after Donald Trump was reelected as president, TheWrap has learned.

The 28-year-old online publication’s daily subscription sign-up rate was seven times a normal day on Wednesday, the day after the 2024 Election. On Election Day itself, the spike was fourfold, according to a statement shared with TheWrap.

“We are dedicated to covering this moment with clear-eyed, sharp, and passionate reporting and analysis for our readers and listeners,” Slate editor-in-chief Hillary Frey exclusively told TheWrap. “We deeply appreciate the support of our Slate Plus members who believe in the power of journalism and see the value Slate specifically brings in this moment: our ability to empathize and illuminate, with a full range of emotion and command of the facts.”

News of the subscription boosts was first reported by the New York Times, which briefly detailed Slate’s news on X after Frey called for her followers to support the independent magazine.

“Some news: I’m told Slate got *four times* more subs than an average day yesterday and today is pacing significantly ahead of that,” Times reporter Ben Mullin wrote.

“I am the editor in chief of @slate,” Frey said in her own post. “We are not owned by a billionaire; we rely on our readers and listeners to support our work. Every single subscription counts. Please read/listen & join @slate plus. I [love] this place and promise our work is worth it, now more than ever.”

Tuesday night, Trump was named President-elect after winning the Electoral College and 51% (71,960,302 votes) of the popular vote. On Wednesday, Harris called Trump to concede and later addressed the nation in a live concession speech from Howard University in Washington.