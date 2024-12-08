‘SNL’: Dana Carvey’s Church Lady Grills David Spade’s Hunter Biden – Who Compares Himself to Jesus | Video

“Saturday Night Live” legend Dana Carvey has been back a lot this year — and we’re definitely not complaining — and on the latest “SNL” he led the cold open by bringing back one of the many iconic characters he created for the show: The Church Lady.

The whole cold open was an episode of “Church Chat,” the fictional Christian TV show Carvey created back in the 1980s as a parody of the era’s evangelical judgmental moralizing. And Carvey’s Church Lady was joined by another “SNL” legend, David Spade, who played a version of Hunter Biden that compared himself to Jesus with some surprising sophistry.

Watch the clip below:

Church Lady shares her thoughts on 2024, the most satanic year in history pic.twitter.com/0OpjmQjS0K — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 8, 2024

The sketch featured all of the character’s bits and catch phrases — “Well isn’t that special,” “SATAN?” and of course the dance. And while Carvey is always welcome on our TV screens, it’s a shame the Church Lady hasn’t been updated to account for the much more brazen combination of gaslighting, open corruption, fascist activism and judgmental bigotry than even the glittery excesses of 1980s televangelists.

Nevertheless it was fun seeing Carvey, who still gets the flow of how “SNL” works in ways that outpace even some of his younger, current cast successors. Which by the way included Sarah Sherman, portraying Matt Gaetz, and Marcello Hernández as soon-to-be-incredibly-rich baseball star Juan Soto.

For those curious, tonight’s “SNL” host is “Gladiator II” star Paul Mescal, and the musical guest is Shaboozey.