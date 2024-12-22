Michael Che ‘Admits’ to Jeffrey Epstein Friendship, Colin Jost Uses ‘Black Voice’ in Annual ‘SNL’ Joke Swap | Video

Each year, “Weekend Update” hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost hold a joke swap where they write jokes for one another to read on-air — and the person reading doesn’t see or hear the joke ahead of time. This year’s edition was stuffed with wildly inappropriate jabs that had Che faux-admitting to a friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and Jost proclaiming he would tell his jokes in a so-called “Black voice” throughout the segment.

Jost’s wife, Scarlett Johansson, frequently the butt of Che-penned jokes, was also in the studio and reacted live to several hits about her. One of Jost’s first mocked Johansson for her age. “I want to dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johansson,” he began. “Hey, boo. Y’all know Scarlett just celebrated her 40th birthday, which means I’m about to get up out of there!”

“Nah, nah, I’m just playing. We just had a kid together, and y’all ain’t seen no pictures of him yet because he’s Black as hell,” Jost added.

Jost was also later forced to read out, “Costco has removed the roast beef sandwich from its menu, but I ain’t tripping, I’ve been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid!” The joke prompted Johansson to exclaim, “Oh my God!” backstage loudly.

Che was also backed into a few tricky comedic corners. “‘Moana 2’ continues to set records at the box office, because like me and my good friend, Jeffrey Epstein, used to say, there’s nothing like an island adventure with a teenage girl.”

“Before we go,” Che later added, “I would be remiss if I didn’t address the allegations about Jay-Z. Some people are afraid to talk about it, but me, not so much. So here it is. Jay-Z is innocent, he wasn’t even at those parties, and I know because I was.”

You can watch the rest of the “Weekend Update” joke swap in the video above.