‘SNL’: Martin Short Joins 5-Timers Club With Cameos From Tina Fey, Emma Stone, Tom Hanks and More | Video

Tom Hanks opened the Christmas episode of “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday donning a five-timers jacket as he prepared to induct host Martin Short, noting that he created the club himself in 1990. But he was far from the last celebrity to show up to usher Short into the exclusive club as the episode featured the most-star-studded five-timers sketch ever.

As the “SNL” cold open continued, the cameos flowed: Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Kristen Wiig, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone, Melissa McCarthy, John Mulaney and Jimmy Fallon all showed up.

Hanks addressed the popularity of the club, saying it eventually became “an ingeniously lazy way to avoid writing a monologue.”

When Fey entered, Short quipped, “You are one of the rarest things in Hollywood, a writer who’s attractive enough to be on camera.” She shot back: “And you’re one of the least rare things in Hollywood, a loud man.”

Opining on the drinks in the club, Rudd said to Short, “It’s just like you. Super sweet, and after a few sips you’re like, ‘Nah I get it.’”

Martin Short joins the Five-Timers Club! pic.twitter.com/ZoNq9tSCwd — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 22, 2024

Fey then gave Short a test before his induction. “Name three current cast members,” she said. “No idea,” Short said. “Correct and that was the whole test,” Fey concluded.

Baldwin’s appearance played lightly on “30 Rock” vibes between him and Fey, and the actor said of his numerous “SNL” appearances, “They call me when they need someone to play a Republican because of my face, my voice and my strong Daddy Vibes.”

Johansson’s entrance also got a surprise cameo from her husband Colin Jost, who stood behind her – seemingly to the genuine surprise of Johansson and likely as a goof.

When it was noted that everyone could be honest inside the five-timers club, the A-listers cheerfully chimed in.

Rudd: “Ant-Man’s powers aren’t good.”

Fey: “It’s me that’s flying those drones. All of them.”

Hanks: “I never had COVID.”

Johansson: “I have COVID right now.”

Baldwin: “I have way too many children.”

And when Mulaney appeared, Short joked about the short-lived “Mulaney” sitcom that he starred on with the former “SNL” writer. Short took a jab at Mulaney’s meteoric rise after “Mulaney” was canceled: “You came back strong. Then you crashed and burned. Then you came back strong and we’re all curious to find out what happens next.”

The “jacket boy” this time around – the celebrity who’s not part of the five-timers club but who appears to bring in the jacked – was Jimmy Fallon, who said of his appearance, “I can only stay for a moment, then I have to go and host another game show and laugh at my own jokes.”

The most notable absence from the whole ordeal was Short’s close friend and “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Steve Martin.