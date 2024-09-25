Jean Smart Wants All the Attention in ‘SNL’ Season 50 Promo: ‘Can We Make This a Little Bit More About Me?’ | Video

The NBC spot begins with an ode to “50 years of laughs” before the “Hacks” star gets bored by the walk down memory lane

Jean Smart SNL promo
Jean Smart for "Saturday Night Live" Season 50 (Credit: NBC)

Jean Smart is excited to kick of “Saturday Night Live” Season 50 as a first-time host — she just wants a little more of it to be about her.

In a newly released promo for the gig on Wednesday, the “Hacks” Emmy winner grows increasingly frustrated that she’s promoting “50 years of laughs” and walk-down-memory-lane clips instead of focusing on her.

“Can we make this a little bit more about me?” she shouts from the Studio 8H stage. Instead, editors behind the one-minute NBC ad resort to cutting her off before she can get a full thought out.

“You’re not actually going to show a clip from every sea–,” she manages to get out between quick cuts of Dan Aykroyd, George Carlin, Eddie Murphy, Gilda Radner and others.

“You cut me off, and that’s kind of ru–,” she says next before resorting to a shout: “Knock it off already, all right?! Jeez.”

“So anyway, as I was saying. I’m very pleased to be hos–,” and it goes on from there.

Watch the full video below:

Smart was among the first string of A-list hosts and musical guests announced for Season 50 last Wednesday. Her episode with Jelly Roll airs live this Saturday, Sept. 28.

The “Hacks” star is just one big-name performer who will be leading this historic season. Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton and John Mulaney will host in the coming weeks. They will be accompanied by Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan, respectively. Here’s the full schedule to date below:

  • Sept. 28 – Jean Smart / Jelly Roll
  • Oct. 5 – Nate Bargatze / Coldplay
  • Oct. 12 – Ariana Grande / Stevie Nicks
  • Oct. 19 – Michael Keaton / Billie Eilish
  • Nov. 2 – John Mulaney / Chappell Roan

The lineup for “Saturday Night Live” is always strong, but this one is especially exciting, likely owing to the history-making season of the NBC staple.

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

