Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Didn’t Endorse A Presidential Candidate

There’s been a change in Snoop Dogg’s attitude toward Donald Trump.

The Compton rapper has finally given his reasons for declining to endorse a candidate in this year’s presidential election.

Snoop, who once was vehemently anti-Donald Trump, said he wanted to bring people together.

“I’m not looking for separation, I’m not looking for division — I’m looking for people to come together,” Snoop said in a clip circulating on Saturday. “And I just want to say this: When all of the hoopla was going on with the voting, notice how I was nowhere to be seen?”

“I wanted it to be like that,” he added. “’Cause I don’t believe in separating people. I believe in bringing us together. … If you’re picking and choosing, now I gotta make people mad at me, because I chose this or chose that. I don’t choose neither one.”

"I don't believe in separating people."



Snoop Dogg says he doesn’t represent the Democratic or Republican party and explains why he stayed silent during the 2024 presidential election. pic.twitter.com/gDRR7yujuE — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 16, 2024

Snoop said he was not aligned with any political party, and underlined that point with a reference to his 1996 song with Tupac Shakur, “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted”: He said he represents “the motherf***ing gangster party.”

The footage is from the unveiling earlier this week of Snoop’s new jewelry line, Lovechild, at a Hollywood boutique.

Snoop Dogg indicated a change of heart toward former nemesis Trump earlier this year in an interview with The Sunday Times. “Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me,” Snoop Dogg told the UK media outlet. “He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris.”

Harris, a cofounder of gangsta rap label Death Row Records, received clemency in 2021 from Trump after he spent 33 years in prison on drug charges.

Before that, Snoop had a different stance on Trump.

In a 2017 music video for the song “Lavender (Nightfall Remix), Snoop Dogg was depicted pointing a gun at a clown dressed like Trump. After that, in an interview with Billboard, the rapper listed a laundry list of complaints about Trump.