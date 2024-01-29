It seems Snoop Dogg has changed his feelings about former president Donald Trump. The rapper, who in 2016 told his social media followers he planned to move to Canada in the wake of Trump’s election, has now told the Sunday Times, “I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

Snoop added that Trump “has only done great things for me” and explained, “He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris.”

Harris is the cofounder of Death Row Records, the first label Snoop signed with. He was arrested and charged with drug trafficking in 1988 and ultimately convicted of trafficking three tons of cocaine in 1990. He was also charged with attempted murder and conspiracy.

Despite those charges, Harris was known for bringing back the San Quentin News and started several nonprofits for impoverished youth while in prison. He was pardoned by Trump in January 2021.

In addition to his pledge to move to Canada, Snoop also featured a clown named Ronald Klump in the music video for his song “Lavender.” The artwork for his November 2021 release “Make America Crip Again” featured a dead body that was labeled “Trump.”

This isn’t the first turn in Snoop’s feelings on the former president — in 2011, Snoop drew a lot of laughs as one of the participants in “The Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump.” He joked at the time, “Donald’s saying he wants to run for president and move into the White House. Why not? It wouldn’t be the first time you’ve pushed a Black family out of their home.”