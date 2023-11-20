All is once again right with the world as Snoop Dogg has clarified he never actually gave up smoking – the rapper and entrepreneur’s recent viral post was just part of an ad campaign for Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pit.

“I have an announcement: I’m giving up smoke,” Snoop Dogg says in the ad. “I know what you thinking. ‘Snoop, smoke is kind of your whole thing, but I’m done with it. Done with the coughing and the clothes smelling all stinky. I’m going smokeless. So will Solo fixed fire. They took out the smoke — clever.”

On Thursday, the rapper posted that he was “giving up smoke” and to “Please respect my privacy at this time.” The post was quickly met with shock from fans asking if he was serious and other claiming that this had to have been a joke. Now that the truth is out, the truth is somewhere in the middle.

Over the decades, Snoop Dogg has built a career partially around his cannabis use. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper has at least two songs explicitly about his use of the drug including his partnership with Dr. Dre, “Smoke Weed Everyday,” and the Wiz Khalifa team-up “Smokin’ On.” He even has his own cannabis line, Leafs by Snoop, which was launched in 2015 and is produced by Canopy Growth Corporation.

In retrospect, it was fairly clear this one was a hoax. But after Snoop’s surprising (and lucrative) friendship with home and hospitality superstar Martha Stewart, anything seems possible when it comes to this celebrity.

Though Snoop Dogg is currently best known just for being himself, the rapper remains a major player in the music industry. In 2022, the entrepreneur acquired Death Row Records from MNRK Music, the company formerly known as eOne Music. That same year he released his 19th studio album, “BODR,” which featured guest appearances from Nas, T.I., DaBaby, Wiz Khalifa and Lil Duval among others.