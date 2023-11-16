Snoop Dogg announced Thursday on social media that he is “giving up smoke.”

Fans quickly responded with doubtful comments such as, “But not weed, right?”

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper has his own cannabis line called “Leafs by Snoop,” which he launched in 2005. And one of his signature team-ups with Dr. Dre, 1999’s “The Next Episode,” ends with the immortal line, “Smoke weed every day.”

“After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” he shared to X, adding, “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Today isn’t April Fools day Snoop pic.twitter.com/ZwqwaRTwTh — greg (@greg16676935420) November 16, 2023

Followers were convinced he was joking, with several pointing that it’s not April Fool’s Day. Others speculated that he didn’t say anything about giving up marijuana edibles or vaping.

In a 2013 Twitter Q&A, he said he smokes up to 81 blunts per day, and has his own personal blunt roller. Last year, he denied an employee’s assertion that he smokes as many as 100 per day. He posted a clip of eight or nine roaches on Instagram, saying, “Bitch, this is all in a day’s work. Stop lying. F–k I’ma smoke all that weed in one day. What am I, a f–kin’ machine?”

In 2015, he launched his own cannabis-centric site called Merry Jane, which features such videos as, “Which cannabis-themed sex toy is right for you?”

One of the rapper’s most recent songs, 2021’s collab with Devin The Dude and J Black is titled “Left My Weed,” with lyrics including “I gotta go and get my weed, damn, damn (somebody pull up, pull up)” and “I’ll smoke to that.” The track is a nod to A Tribe Called Quest’s 1990 jam “I Left My Wallet in El Segundo.”

The tracklist on his most recent album, 2022’s “B.O.D.R. (Bacc On Death Row)” features several odes to “smoke,” including “Still Smokin’.”

Besides his music career, Snoop has appeared in numerous films, including Antoine Fuqua’s “Training Day” and John Singleton’s “Baby Boy.” He’s also in the upcoming CBS special “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90,” which is out on Dec. 15.