Willie Nelson Sets 90th Birthday Special on CBS With Snoop Dogg, George Strait, Beck and More (Video)

Willie Nelson will be celebrating his 90th birthday in style come December, with a star-studded concert special set to air Sunday, Dec. 17 on CBS and Paramount+. The country music legend announced it during an appearance Thursday on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

“Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration” will air 8:30-10:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS while also streaming live or on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. Regular Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch it on demand.

The concert was recorded live over two nights earlier this year at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Alongside Nelson, the special also features performances by Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Norah Jones, Miranda Lambert, Dave Matthews, Nelson’s sons Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, Keith Richards, George Strait and Chris Stapleton.

Jennifer Garner, Chelsea Handler, Woody Harrelson, Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren and Owen Wilson all serve as hosts for the special.

“It is the sincere privilege of our lives to have produced these shows celebrating our beloved Willie, and to partner with CBS to bring this special to fans around the world,” Mark Rothbaum and Keith Wortman, creators and executive producers of the special, said. “Viewers will now have the chance to sing, and laugh, and cry and experience the joy of this celebration like never before.”

Among his countless other accolades, Nelson will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.

Watch the announcement of the special below: