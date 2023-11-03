Stephen Colbert to Air Barbra Streisand Interview Nov 13 (Video)

CBS host has been teasing a huge interview for several days – now we know who

After days of teasing an upcoming interview with a major public figure, Stephen Colbert revealed Thursday he’s been talking about the one and only Barbra Streisand. You can watch the announcement at the top of the page now.

“I hope I’m sitting down when I tell you this, because I recently flew to Malibu to spend the day with living legend, Barbra Streisand. That’s right, Babs,” Colbert said during Thursday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

The interview will air during “The Late Show” on Monday, Nov. 13.

“Barbra Streisand generously invited me to visit her at her California home where she granted me an extended interview covering everything from her famous romances to her famous close dogs,” Colbert added.

The interview is of course timed to the release of Streisand’s upcoming memoir, “My Name is Barbra,” which hits stores 4 days earlier, on Nov. 7. You might think the title was chosen because of how often people think her name is Barbara, but it actually comes from the title of her 1965 album and television special. Naturally Colbert plugged it.

“I know what you’re thinking you’re thinking: ‘Steve, I don’t have time to read some 1000 page book.’ Well relax. It’s only 992 pages.” He then urged viewers to tune in “for the interview of the century, of November 13.”

Streisand’s memoir was years in the making — literally, being first announced in 2015. According to the book’s publisher, “She recounts her early struggles to become an actress, eventually turning to singing to earn a living; the recording of some of her acclaimed albums; the years of effort involved in making ‘Yentl’; her direction of ‘The Prince of Tides’; her friendships with figures ranging from Marlon Brando to [former Secretary of State] Madeleine Albright; her political advocacy; and the fulfillment she’s found in her marriage to James Brolin.”

