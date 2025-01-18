Snoop Dogg Scolded for Performing at Pro-Trump ‘Crypto Ball’ Inauguration Party: ‘Broke My Heart’

A Friday night pre-inauguration party held in honor of Donald Trump on featured a performance by Snoop Dogg – who has fiercely criticized the President-elect and his supporters, then softened his stance – a move that sparked disappointment on social media, where one person wrote that the rapper “broke my heart.”

Goodbye, Snoop.



Hosting Orange Man’s Crypto Ball is a bridge too far.



You broke my heart pic.twitter.com/t8Ctf62l9G — ThePeteEffect (@Cats4Pete) January 17, 2025

“Goodbye, Snoop,” @Cats4Pete wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Hosting Orange Man’s Crypto Ball is a bridge too far. You broke my heart.”

Rick Ross and Soulja Boy also performed.

Snoop performing at the Trump Crypto Ball shouldn’t have been a surprise even if it was disappointing. Another one bites the dust. https://t.co/dZrmNekvQg — Candidly Tiff (@tify330) January 18, 2025

“Snoop performing at the Trump Crypto Ball shouldn’t have been a surprise even if it was disappointing. Another one bites the dust,” wrote @tify330.

Please tell me Snoop isn't playing at the Crypto Ball for Trump. If it is true… betrayal. I'm finished with Snoop Dog. — Alice Thomas (@AliceTh77613893) January 17, 2025

A third person likened the performance to a betrayl. Said @AliceTh77613893, “Please tell me Snoop isn’t playing at the Crypto Ball for Trump. If it is true… betrayal. I’m finished with Snoop Dog.”

The event was hosted by David Bailey, BTC Inc., Stand With Crypto, Anchorage Digital, Exodus and Kraken. Guests included several crypto industry heavyweights and insiders. An invitation shared on social media indicated the event cost $2,500 per person.

In videos shared on Instagram, Ross denied he will perform at Trump’s inauguration. He said, “Nah, chill, I’m not performing. I am in Washington D.C. right now, but I’m not performing. It’s a private vibe I’m doing with my brother Snoop Dogg.”

It's kind of weird that Snoop Dogg is performing at Trump's crypto ball considering he did this mock assassination of him in a 2017 music video. https://t.co/gKIizRewz3 — Jimi Cardoor (@JimiCardoor) January 18, 2025

Snoop’s performance came as a surprise to some. As @JimiCardoor noted on X, “It’s kind of weird that Snoop Dogg is performing at Trump’s crypto ball considering he did this mock assassination of him in a 2017 music video.”

In November the rapper, who was once an outspoken critic of Trump, explained why he didn’t endorse a candidate in the 2024 election. “I’m not looking for separation, I’m not looking for division — I’m looking for people to come together,” he said. “And I just want to say this: When all of the hoopla was going on with the voting, notice how I was nowhere to be seen?”

“I wanted it to be like that,” he continued. “’Cause I don’t believe in separating people. I believe in bringing us together … If you’re picking and choosing, now I gotta make people mad at me, because I chose this or chose that. I don’t choose neither one.”