TheWrap has earned 12 Southern California Journalism Awards, the LA Press Club announced Thursday when it revealed the 2023 nominations.

Founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman is nominated for her March 2023 Political Commentary, “The Liars of Media: Carlos Watson, Rupert Murdoch and Fox News,” and senior film reporter Jeremy Fuster is nominated for Entertainment Journalist of the Year.

Fuster received two additional nominations: “Fair Contract or We Spoil ‘Succession’: Angry and United, Hollywood Writers Hit the Picket Line,” shared with TV reporter Loree Seitz and TV business reporter Lucas Manfredi; and the Lifestyle Feature: “Therapy Can Be a Luxury’: The Strikes and Hollywood Workers’ Mental Health.”

Business and PRO editor Alexei Barrionuevo and media reporter Natalie Korach also received a nod for their in-depth news feature, “Death in the Desert: When Hamas Came to an Israeli Rave, Friends Perished.”

Seitz was also nominated for her Entertainment News piece, “‘Suits’ Is a Streaming Hit – and a Case Study for Why Residuals Are a Sticking Point in the Strikes.“

Creative director Jeff Vespa also received two nominations: One for his portrait of “Weird Al Yankovic, Inside Feature,” shared with photo editor Tatiana Leiva; and one for “John Waters Dishes on ‘Hairspray’ at 35,” shared with director of video Thadd Williams.

Reporter Raquel “Rocky” Harris was nominated in the Race and Society Reporting category for her June 2023 article, “BIPOC Writers Say Their Struggle for Equity Continues After the WGA Strike Ends.”

Robert Hofler’s “‘Merrily We Roll Along’ Broadway Review: Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff Lead a Riveting Revival” is nominated in the Criticism of Theater/Performing Arts category and Richard Stellar’s “AI Imagines a Lennon-McCartney Reunion,” is nominated for Individual Blog.

TV editor Jose Alejandro Bastidas and Manfredi shared a nomination for the Entertainment Feature, “The Turmoil at TCM After Executive Exodus: ‘They’re Farming Most People Out.’”

The winners will be announced at an awards dinner gala at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23.