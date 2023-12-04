TheWrap won Best Entertainment Blog for Founder, CEO and editor in chief Sharon Waxman’s WaxWord at the National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards on Sunday night. It was one of two trophies that TheWrap won from the Los Angeles Press Club, along with additional second and third-place wins.

“WaxWord provides a valuable service to entertainment readers with its coverage of often difficult subjects, smart reporting, and excellent writing,” the judges said in a statement on the win for Best Entertainment Blog, Organizational.

Sharon Knolle also won in the Personality Profile, Film Personalities category for her deep-dive into the life of Marlene Parker, “Inside Trans Pioneer Marlene Parker’s Journey From Nazi Germany to Hollywood – and Beyond.”

“The subject of Sharon Knolle’s profile, Marlene Parker provides compelling comments that drive the narrative while Knolle binds it together with the context of post-World War II history and old-time Hollywood,” the judges said of the win.

“Congratulations to Sharon and Sharon on their well-deserved wins,” TheWrap executive editor Adam Chitwood said in a statement. “These trophies are a testament to the talent, drive and passion that fuel both of these journalists. We’re so proud of them, and thank the Los Angeles Press Club for the recognition.”

Chitwood took second place in the TV Feature category for his lengthy interview with Bill Hader on the “Barry” series finale, “Bill Hader Breaks Down the ‘Barry’ Series Finale: ‘He Finally Figured It Out,’” while Waxman and Benjamin Svetkey earned second place in Celebrity Feature for “What in the World Happened to Gigi Levangie Grazer? God, Guns and a Hollywood Kiss Off.”

Thom Geier took third place for Theater/Performing Arts criticism, while Scott Mendelson came in third for “Oscars for Stunts? Filmmakers and Insiders Say It’s Overdue” in the Film Feature, actor related category.

And TheWrap’s creative team also placed, as Jeff Vespa and Tatiana Leiva scored third place in the Portrait Photo, Music/Arts category for their cover shoot of “Weird” Al Yankovic.