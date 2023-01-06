Marlene Parker

Marlene Parker (Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap)

Inside Trans Pioneer Marlene Parker’s Journey From Nazi Germany to Hollywood – and Beyond

by | January 6, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

”Hollywood wasn’t ready,“ the 92-year-old says of giving up a promising acting career to live life as a woman

When I say hello to Marlene Parker, my neighbor of more than 20 years, I usually say, “Good to see you,” and she’ll reply with a smile and a laugh, “It’s good to be seen.”

She has lived on the same corner in West Hollywood for more than 40 years, even before the LGBTQ-friendly Los Angeles enclave officially became its own city. She’s hard to miss, with a boisterous energy that belies her 92 years and an insistence on dressing to the nines — jewelry, makeup, and fabulous hair, of course — even if it’s to walk the dog or go to the store. If she comes to a city meeting, she arrives fashionably late enough to make a grand entrance, apologizing in her distinctly throaty, German-accented voice.

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is a TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She is also the founder of Moviepaws.com. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

