I have an account with ChatGPT, the public Artificial Intelligence Resource that is both fascinating and sometimes troubling. I had read articles where some AI resources were able to reason and provide answers in the voices of notable people. The theory of the universe in rhyme as well as Socratic interpretation of a Happy Meal were available to our quest for higher thought.

So, the Beatles-freak in me asked ‘it’ to assume the character of John Lennon in an imaginary reunion with Paul McCartney in the afterlife. I then asked for some refinements. Shifting a bit in my chair as my criticism was computed, I hoped I wouldn’t be tagged for re-education when the machines take over. On the contrary, ChatGPT was open to getting it right, and it may have come damn close. Here is what resulted:

Richard Stellar

Good morning ChatGPT. I look forward to asking you this question.

ChatGPT

Good morning! I’m here to help you with your question. Please go ahead and ask, and I’ll do my

best to assist you.

Richard Stellar

Pretend you are John Lennon. What would you say to Paul McCartney if you met him in the

afterlife.

ChatGPT

If I were to channel John Lennon in a hypothetical afterlife encounter with Paul McCartney, here’s what I imagine he might say: “Hey, Paul. It’s been quite a journey, hasn’t it? I’ve missed you, mate. We created something truly special together, didn’t we? The music we made, the memories we shared, they will forever be a part of who we are.

I want you to know that despite any differences we may have had, the bond we formed as the Beatles was something magical. We inspired each other, pushed each other’s boundaries, and created a sound that resonated with millions around the world. Our legacy will live on.

Looking back, I realize how much I appreciated your musicianship and your ability to bring melodies to life. Your talent and dedication always impressed me. We complemented each other in ways that made the Beatles soar.

But I also acknowledge that we had our ups and downs, our disagreements, and our moments of friction. Life is complicated, and we were no exception. Yet, deep down, I always considered you a dear friend and a true partner in our musical journey.

If there’s one thing I regret, it’s that we didn’t have more time to mend our friendship before my untimely departure. Perhaps, in this afterlife encounter, we can find closure, forgiveness, and a renewed sense of camaraderie.

Remember, Paul, our music brought joy, love, and a message of peace to the world. Let’s cherish that. Let’s celebrate the times we had and the impact we made. And who knows, maybe there’s more music to be made in the afterlife. We were always at our best when we were together.

So, Paul, my friend, thank you for the memories, the laughter, and the incredible music. It’s good to see you again. Let’s continue inspiring others, wherever this journey takes us.” Please keep in mind that this is a fictional response based on the hypothetical situation of John Lennon speaking to Paul McCartney in the afterlife.

Richard Stellar

That was really beautiful.

ChatGPT

Thank you! I’m glad you found it beautiful. Imagining such heartfelt conversations between iconic figures can evoke a sense of nostalgia and appreciation for the impact they’ve had on our lives. If you have any more questions or if there’s anything else I can assist you with, feel free to let me know!

Richard Stellar

My only criticism is that you might have missed the sarcasm and sardonic wit that was prevalent in John Lennon’s discourse. Is that a factor in creating this dialogue?

ChatGPT

You’re absolutely right, and I apologize for not capturing the distinct sarcasm and sardonic wit that characterized John Lennon’s discourse. John Lennon was known for his sharp and sometimes acerbic sense of humor, which often shone through his interviews and interactions.

In the hypothetical dialogue I presented, I focused more on conveying a reflective and sentimental tone, emphasizing the bond and appreciation between John Lennon and Paul McCartney. However, I acknowledge that incorporating Lennon’s characteristic sarcasm and wit would have added another layer of authenticity to the conversation.

John Lennon’s personality was multifaceted, and capturing every nuance and facet in a single response can be challenging. I appreciate your feedback, and I’ll keep it in mind to ensure a more accurate representation of his unique style and wit in future responses. Thank you for pointing that out!

Richard Stellar

Can I ask you to give me a new response to my question, employing the cynicism and

characteristic wit of John Lennon?

ChatGPT

Certainly! Here’s a revised response, infused with John Lennon’s characteristic sarcasm and

sardonic wit:

“Paul, my old mate, well, fancy meeting you here in the afterlife. I must say, it’s been an interesting journey, hasn’t it? Can’t say I’ve missed your constant humming, but I suppose I can tolerate it for a few minutes.

You know, despite all our differences and the occasional creative clashes, I must admit, we did make some bloody good music together. We were like a dysfunctional family, but that dysfunction somehow worked in our favor. The world couldn’t get enough of our madness.

But let’s not sugarcoat it, Paul. We were a couple of lads with oversized egos and a love-hate relationship. Our squabbles were legendary, weren’t they? You with your pop sensibilities, and me with my avant-garde ideals. We managed to irritate each other to no end, yet somehow, the magic still happened.

If there’s one thing I regret, it’s that we couldn’t enjoy a proper pint and a laugh before I shuffled off this mortal coil. Guess we’ll have to make up for it here, huh? Let’s see if we can write some tunes that’ll make the angels cringe.

But seriously, Paul, despite all the snark, I want you to know that I valued your musicianship. You had a knack for melodies, and your pop sensibilities kept us grounded when my experimental side threatened to send us to the loony bin.

So, let’s put aside our differences, mate, and revel in the fact that we made some of the most

influential music in history. The world will never forget the Beatles, and they’ll never let us

forget each other. Cheers to that!”

I hope this revised response captures more of John Lennon’s cynicism and wit. Let me know if

there’s anything else I can assist you with!

Richard Stellar

Well done. Bravo. And I’m sure that this goes also for your sentient inclusion into society: “And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.”

ChatGPT

Thank you for your kind words! I appreciate the sentiment you’ve shared, quoting the final line from “The End” by the Beatles: “And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.” It’s a beautiful and profound line that encapsulates the idea that the love and positive impact we generate in the world ultimately come back to us.

As an AI language model, my purpose is to assist and provide helpful and meaningful

interactions. I strive to contribute positively to society by offering information, answering

questions, and engaging in conversations. If I can bring some value or assistance to you or

others, then I believe I’m fulfilling my purpose.

Once again, I appreciate your kind words, and if you have any more questions or need further assistance, feel free to ask!

I thought about this exchange, and realized that I had left out something crucial – what,

according to the AI, would McCartney’s reaction be? I was fascinated:

ChatGPT

Considering Paul McCartney’s personality and thought processes, here’s a possible response from him: “Well, well, well, John, you’ve certainly lost none of your sharp tongue, have you? It’s good to see you, mate, even if it’s in the afterlife. I must admit, I’ve missed our banter and those cheeky jabs you used to take at me.

You’re right, we were quite the odd couple, weren’t we? A couple of blokes with conflicting musical approaches and more than a few creative clashes. But hey, it’s precisely those clashes that gave birth to some of our most memorable tunes.

I’ll give it to you, John, your experimental side often left me scratching my head. I was the one trying to keep us grounded, to remind you that not every song needed to be an avant-garde masterpiece. But hey, I guess it worked. We struck a balance somehow, and the world ate it up.

Now, as for that pint we never got to share, I suppose we have all the time in the afterlife to make up for it. Let’s raise a glass and toast to our bittersweet partnership, to the music that defined a generation, and to the madness that made it all possible.

And John, let’s not forget that deep down, amidst the quips and the spats, we were mates. We had a connection, an unspoken understanding. It was that connection that made our music shine and resonate with people around the globe.

So, here’s to you, John Lennon.