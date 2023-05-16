Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT parent company OpenAI, told Congress on Tuesday that his industry is dangerous and needs more regulation.

Artificial intelligence can cause “significant harm to the world,” Altman said, pledging to assist Congress in addressing the threat. He proposed that a new government agency be developed to oversee the quickly growing technology.

In his first congressional testimony, Altman gave a startling assessment of the artificial intelligence field, warning “if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong.” Addressing the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law, he called on the government to consider “extensive regulation” when licensing new AI platforms.

Despite warning of the technology’s dangers, however, Altman said his company will continue to work with it in a responsible manner, citing “iterative deployment” of AI tools and their new, expanding developments.

Recently, Altman has been meeting with the Biden Administration and members of Congress to address their concerns about the rapid rollout of ChatGPT and other comparable tools.

Tuesday’s three-hour hearing marked the first time lawmakers — and the public — has heard from Altman about his concerns as policy makers work to find way to regulate the new technology.

Altman suggested that Congress consider creating a list of government standards to address concerns that AI could spread “one-on-one interactive disinformation” and emotionally manipulate users.